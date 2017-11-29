Indigenous universities or colleges will be granting degrees

Degree granting Indigenous owned and operated universities or colleges could be coming. Ontario is moving toward allowing Indigenous post-secondary institutes to independently grant students degrees and diplomas. The legislative change is the first step in a process that could see indigenous post secondary students attending institutes reflecting indigenous culture. Six Nations Polytechnic’s President and CEO Rebecca Jamieson sees the move as critical to the future of Canada. Ontario’s announcement to recognize and respect the work Indigenous education institutes have been doing sends an important message to all people living in Ontario; that Indigenous education is unique, that Indigenous education is thriving, and that Indigenous education is essential to the future of this country.” said Jamieson. The plan was contained in the Liberal governments fall economic update bill, but the advanced…
