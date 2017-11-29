Numbers increasing for Screen for Life coach

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Screen For Life Mobile bus is continuing to make it’s trip back to Six Nations, recently it was here in October and it was back last week too as the holiday season approaches. Doctor Amy Montour who is helping out with the screenings had a message for the people who are still having a hard time finding time to get screened. “I think a lot of people have a fear of finding out but the earlier you get screened the more options you have for treating a disease.” said Dr. Montour. The Screen for Life Mobile Coach Bus provided free screening for cervical, colourectal, and breast cancer. Inside the bus you can get Mammograms, Pap tests and FOBT take-home kits are provided on a 45-foot-long…



