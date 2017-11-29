Local News

Numbers increasing for Screen for Life coach

November 29, 2017 24 views
Dr. Amy Montour says the numbers attending the bus are increasing. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Screen For Life Mobile bus is continuing to make it’s trip back to Six Nations, recently it was here in October and it was back last week too as the holiday season approaches. Doctor Amy Montour who is helping out with the screenings had a message for the people who are still having a hard time finding time to get screened. “I think a lot of people have a fear of finding out but the earlier you get screened the more options you have for treating a disease.” said Dr. Montour. The Screen for Life Mobile Coach Bus provided free screening for cervical, colourectal, and breast cancer. Inside the bus you can get Mammograms, Pap tests and FOBT take-home kits are provided on a 45-foot-long…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

It’s the Haudenosaunee Sing! Singing societies from across Haudenosaunee territory gathered at the Six Nations community hall Saturday. The Sing is held to raise funds for those in need. (Photo by Jesse Brant)
Local News

Haudenosaunee Sing rocks hall

November 29, 2017 22

It’s called “The Sing” and aimed at helping By Chris Pimentel Writer Singing Societies from across…

Read more
Local News

Caledonia suit against class action lawyer has to be filed today

November 29, 2017 23

The clock is running out for hundreds of Caledonia people involved in the class action lawsuit…

Read more