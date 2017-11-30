Citizen Finds Stolen ATM In The Ditch

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment responded to an incident located at a Concession 2, Townsend, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Monday, November 27, 2017 at approximately 9:32 a.m., officers attended the area of Concession 2 and Indian Line Road for a report of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) that was located on the side of the roadway in the ditch.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that the ATM had been stolen from a business located in Smithville, Ontario.

Police are continuing to investigate and is seeking the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information or if they observed any suspicious activity, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Add Your Voice