Daily
National News

Former cabinet minister Vic Toews cleared of conflict: judicial council

November 30, 2017 15 views

WINNIPEG-The Canadian Judicial Council has rejected a complaint against former federal cabinet minister Vic Toews, who is now a Manitoba judge.

The council says there was no evidence to suggest Toews tried to mislead officials or engaged in conduct that is incompatible with being a judge.

Federal ethics commissioner Mary Dawson ruled in April that Toews violated the Conflict of Interest Act when he received money from two Manitoba First Nations for consulting services shortly after leaving federal office in 2013.

Dawson said Toews broke a two-year cooling-off period required under law.

After that finding, two complaints were filed to the judicial council, alleging Toews’ actions impaired his ability to be a judge.

The council says a review of the matter found nothing that would compromise Toews’ ability to remain on the bench.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Liberal government withdraws judicial review on First Nations health care

November 30, 2017 8

OTTAWA- The Liberal government is withdrawing its application for a judicial review after reaching an agreement…

Read more
Police

Citizen Finds Stolen ATM In The Ditch

November 30, 2017 14

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment responded to an incident…

Read more

Leave a Reply