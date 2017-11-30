Daily
London Police member charged

November 30, 2017 1 view

(LONDON, ON) – In August of 2017, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a request from the Chief of London Police Service (LPS) to conduct an internal investigation involving one of their members.

Under the direction of Major Case Manager, Detective Inspector Andy Raffay, of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), members of the OPP and LPS conducted a thorough investigation. As a result, Achille Currado, 47, of London, Ontario was charged with the following offences:

•  Breach of Trust

•  Obstruct Justice

•  Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in London on January 8, 2018.

