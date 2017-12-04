Brantford man facing drug and weapons charges

BRANTFORD, ONT-A Brantford man is facing a series of drug and weapons charges after the Brantford Police Street Crime Unit raided a Huff Avenue residence seizing $88,790 in drugs Friday December 1st, shortly before noon.

The Brantford Police Street Crime Unit, Brantford Police Emergency Response Team, Brantford Police Community Patrol officers with the assistance of the Guelph Police Canine Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act Search warrant at a residence on Huff Avenue.

Police arrested a 32 year old Brantford man and found the following during the search of the residence:

 A large quantity of Cash

 Loaded Firearm with prohibited magazine containing ammunition

 21 Fentanyl patches with a street value of $4,200.00

 515.31 grams of Cocaine with a street value of $51,380.00

 139.49 grams of Crack Cocaine with a street value of $13,800.00

 225 Hydromorph capsules with a street value of $7875.00

 9.69 grams of Heroin with a street value of $3,600.00

 5.1 grams of Methamphetamine with a street value of $750.00

 270 five-milligram Oxycodone pills with a street value of $2700.00

 23.83 grams of Ecstasy with a street value of $1,610.00

 206.08 grams of Marijuana with a street value of $2,875.00

The total street value of seized drugs was $88,790.00.

Jerome Cerleto Nolan, 32 , of Toronto is charged with the following offences;

 Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada;

 Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (to wit: marihuana), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

 Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (to wit: hydromorphone), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

 Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (to wit: cocaine), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

 Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (to wit: crack cocaine), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

 Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (to wit: heroin), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

 Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (to wit: methamphetamine), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

 Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (to wit: ecstasy), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

 Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (to wit: fentanyl patches), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

 Careless storage of firearm, contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code

 Possession of Weapon for Dangerous purpose, contrary to section 88(1) of the Criminal Code

 Possession of a firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code

 Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the Criminal Code

 Possession of Prohibited device (to wit: unauthorized magazine capacity thirteen rounds), contrary to section 92(2) of the Criminal Code

 Possession of Prohibited ammunition, contrary to section 92(2) of the Criminal Code

 Possession of Prohibited firearm with ammunition, contrary to section 95(1) of the Criminal Code

 Possession of firearm contrary to order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code

The accused has been held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the Street Crime Unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

