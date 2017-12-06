Local News
Slider

AFN leader says funding “unprecedented” but getting stuck in Ottawa

December 6, 2017 24 views
Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde opened the AFN’s general assembly in Ottawa Tuesday ... page 5

OTTAWA-Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould told the Assembly of First Nations opening Tuesday the federal government is ready to move to a rights based relationship. “Now is the time for bold action to support a transition to relations based on the recognition of rights,” she told the gathering. She told the AFN Special Chiefs Assembly “To ensure a tangible break from the past, our Government is committed to working in partnership with Indigenous peoples on the full implementation of section 35, as a full box of rights and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. This necessarily includes building on steps taken thus far, and moving forward towards a whole of government framework for the recognition of rights.” The annual winter assembly opened Tuesday with the National Chief…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Kenneth Deer
Local News

Haudenosaunee strengthen NAFTA Indigenous Chapter wording

December 6, 2017

By Lynda Powless Editor The proposed North American Free Trade Agreement’s (NAFTA) Indigenous Chapter being pushed by…

Read more
Onondaga Nation Chief Irv Powless
Local News

Onondaga Nation Chief Irv Powless Moves on to the Spirit World

December 6, 2017 24

By Doug George-Kanentiio December 1 · Chief Irving Powless Jr., Daha‘tgatdohs, Beaver Clan Chief, 88 years…

Read more