AFN leader says funding “unprecedented” but getting stuck in Ottawa

OTTAWA-Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould told the Assembly of First Nations opening Tuesday the federal government is ready to move to a rights based relationship. “Now is the time for bold action to support a transition to relations based on the recognition of rights,” she told the gathering. She told the AFN Special Chiefs Assembly “To ensure a tangible break from the past, our Government is committed to working in partnership with Indigenous peoples on the full implementation of section 35, as a full box of rights and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. This necessarily includes building on steps taken thus far, and moving forward towards a whole of government framework for the recognition of rights.” The annual winter assembly opened Tuesday with the National Chief…
