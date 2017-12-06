Councillor, veteran …. Bob Johnson will be missed

By Chris Pimentel Writer A father, respected veteran, councillor, Six Nations Elected Councillor Robert (Bob) Earl Johnson passed away Saturday at the age of 71 years old. Councillor Johnson was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, Director of Gane Yohs Health Centre for 30 plus years, a former Six Nations Elections Officer and actively involved with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 164, Hagersville and the Six Nations Veterans Association. For Councillor Melba Thomas Johnson was as she put it, an all around good guy. Johnson would frequently be called on to chair general council and committee meetings and usually began them with a prayer. “He was a really dedicated councillor, I called him the movie star of council for his hair,” she said and smiled. “He always wanted to be…



