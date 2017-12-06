Man wanted in homicide has changed appearance

UPDATE: New photos of wanted man

HAMILTON, ONT- Hamilton Police said Dale Burningsky King, wanted in the fatal shooting Monday of a city man, has changed his appearance.

King ‘s hair has been has cut short .

Police investigators say they are closing in on Dale King and are encouraging him to turn himself in. Police are cautioning those who may be assisting King as their actions will be subject of investigation and could face charges of accessory after the fact to murder.

A second degree murder warrant has been issued for Dale Burningsky King, 19, of Hamilton.

King is considered armed and dangerous and police are requesting members of the public do not approach King but call 911 if they see him

King is wanted in the death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi who police say was trying to do the right thing when he was shot intervening as two men accosted an older man in downtown Hamilton on Saturday night.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the shooting at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday. He has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

King is alleged to be the shooter.

Police described Yosif Al-Hasnawi as a brave man.

“This young man was doing what he felt was right in the situation,” Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said . “He was a brave young man.”.

Charged with Accessory After the Fact of Murder is:

James Anthony Robert Matheson,20 of Hamilton,

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Doug Jonovich at (905) 546-4863. Police are actively looking for witnesses in this case.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

