Onondaga Nation Chief Irv Powless Moves on to the Spirit World

By Doug George-Kanentiio December 1 · Chief Irving Powless Jr., Daha‘tgatdohs, Beaver Clan Chief, 88 years old of the Onondaga Nation died Thursday. He was born in Syracuse, the son of Chief Irving Powless Sr. and Cecelia (Tarbell) Powless who were active members of the Onondaga Nation. A member of the Onondaga Nation Council, Chief Powless (Jr.), established an enduring legacy for his exceptional kindness and command of traditional law. He was an expert on Haudenosaunee and Onondaga treaties and shared his knowledge with ease and enthusiasm as a chief for his nation for nearly five decades. He was fortunate in having the deep love of his wife, the late Helen (Jacobs) Powless, the support of his family and the universal respect of Native people across the continent. He was…



