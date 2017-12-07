Hamilton Police arrest Dale King in the Homicide of Yosif Al-Hasnawi.

By Lynda Powless

Editor

HAMILTON- Hamilton Police have arrested Dale King wanted in the fatal shooting Monday of a city man.

Police arrest King at 4:30 p.m., today (Thursday, Dec., 7) with the assistance of the OPP in Hagersville. A woman was arrested with him and charged with accessory after the fact.

Dale Burningsky King was considered armed and dangerous and had changed his appearance by cutting his hair short .

Police investigators had encouraged him to turn himself in and were cautioning anyone assisting King that their actions will be the subject of investigation and they could face charges of accessory after the fact to murder.

A second degree murder warrant was been issued for Dale Burningsky King, 19, Monday.

King was wanted in the death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi who police say was trying to do the right thing when he was shot intervening as two men accosted an older man in downtown Hamilton on Saturday night.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the shooting at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday. He has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

King is alleged to be the shooter.

Police described Yosif Al-Hasnawi as a brave man.

“This young man was doing what he felt was right in the situation,” Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said . “He was a brave young man.”.

Charged with Accessory After the Fact of Murder is: James Anthony Robert Matheson, 20, of Hamilton,

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Doug Jonovich at (905) 546-4863. Police are actively looking for witnesses in this case.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

