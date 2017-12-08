Child dies in house fire, two firemen hit with smoke inhalation Ontario Fire Marshall investigating

Updated 5:35 p.m. Dec., 8 2017

By Lynda Powless and Chris Pimentel

Writers

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office has been called in after a three year old child died and two firemen were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after fire fully engulfed a residence at 1871 Fourth Line Road at about 12:50 p.m. today.

Six Nations Fire Chief Matt Miller was one of those suffering smoke inhalation after he and others entered the building to rescue seven children and two adults who could not escape. Fire Chief Miller returned to the fire about an hour after being treated at hospital.

Fire Chief Miller told Turtle Island News he and another firefighter were coming down the stairs with the young boy over his shoulder when he lost his footing on a step and his mask was jarred. They continue on to the outside where the child was treated with CPR by another firefighter and paramedics. Six Nations fire, police and ambulance were all on scene. The house was fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke when firefighters entered to save the family.

The three year old boy was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time after arriving. The three week old is in West Haldimand General Hospital in serious condition. Others were taken to Brantford General Hospital. Six Nations Police were withholding the name of the child pending notification of next of kin. Chief Miller said there were seven children in total in the house.

Brant County firefighters assisted at the scene. Fourth Line Road between Chiefswood Road and Tuscarora Road were opened up by 5 p.m.. It had been down to one lane at the fire site while the investigation continued. The house was being rented by the family. Six Nations Police are also investigating.

Calls have gone out for donations to help the family of nine that lived in the home and lost everything. Clothing is needed for girls size 14 and 3, newborn clothes, diapers. Boys sizes 6x, 5, 4 and 18 months. Women’s XL and men’s XL.

You can drop off donations at GOTribalwear 1889 4th Line in Gords’ Plaza today until 6 and Saturday from 11 to 6 p.m. The family needs everything jackets, clothes, shoes, boots.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

Add Your Voice