Haudenosaunee Council External Affairs chairman Bob Antone passes

ONEIDA NATION, SOUTHWOLD, ONT- Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council Oneida benchwarmer Robert (Bob) Antone PhD passed today (Friday Dec., 8 2017) at his home in Oneida.

Bob Antone was chairman of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council’s External Affairs Committee, travelling worldwide to meet with world leaders to help the plight of the Haudenosaunee. He spent years working at the United Nations and on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

He held a PhD from State University of New York at Buffalo in the Field of Study of Indian/Native American Studies .

From 1982 until 1998 he worked as an independent contractor/consultant for Indigenous organizations and communities in both United States and Canada in the fields of: education reform; self determination of individuals, communities, nations; healing and social work; dispute resolution; and activism in political reform.

Our condolences go out to his family and the Oneida Nation.

