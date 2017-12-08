Iroquois Caucus meets with Indigenous Affairs Minister

12/07/2017

The Iroquois Caucus, made of seven elected band councils from Ontario and Quebec, met Crown Indigenous Relationships Minister Carolyn Bennett Thursday to discuss the future relationship between the caucus and Canada.

Kahnawà:ke (MCK) Grand Chief Joseph Tokwiro Norton and Ietsénhaienhs Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer, accompanied by Chief Political Advisor Winona Polson-Lahache were among those that met with Bennett in Ottawa after the conclusion of the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly.

The Iroquois Caucus presented a proposal to the Minister that lays out future relations between the Iroquois Caucus and the Government of Canada.

“The meeting is the first step in our plan to formally present the proposal to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Cabinet,” said Grand Chief Norton. “We’ll be seeking a meeting with the Prime Minister to articulate our issues directly and to begin to co-develop a mutually acceptable process to address issues facing our Peoples.”

The meeting would also reiterate the Iroquois Caucus position that, in regard to the relationship with Canada, the role of the Assembly of First Nations in this matter is restricted to advocacy and support.

The caucus includes band council representation from Akwesáhsne, Kahnawà:ke, Kahnesatá:ke, Oneida of the Thames, Six Nations of the Grand River, Tyendinaga, and Wahta.

