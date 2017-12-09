Man steals Hamilton Police Cruiser, recovered at Six Nations

HAMILTON- Hamilton Police have arrested a man for stealing a Hamilton police cruiser that was later recovered in Ohsweken on Six Nations.

The man will appear in court today on charges of theft and possession over $5000, dangerous driving, and possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, December 9th, 2017 at approximately 4:00 a.m., Hamilton Police officers were involved in investigating a criminal incident with an uncooperative and agitated male around King William St and Mary St, Hamilton.

During the interaction, a man entered and fled the area in a marked police cruiser. With the assistance of the Six Nations Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police, the man was arrested a short time later and the police cruiser was recovered in Ohsweken. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

There was no pursuit and Hamilton Police were able to monitor and locate through GPS.

The Hamilton Police continue to investigate this incident. If you have information you believe could assist in the investigation, please contact Divisional Detectives at 905-546-4861.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

