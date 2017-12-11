Daily
Police

Ohsweken Tim Horton’s Hit by Early Morning Robbery

December 11, 2017 10 views

On Monday December 11th, 2017, at 4:54 A.M., the Six Nations Police responded to a report of a robbery at 1668 Chiefswood Road in Ohsweken, which is the local Tim Horton’s restaurant. There were no injuries and the suspect had already fled the scene.

 

Police went to the restaurant and spoke with employees who told police that a male entered the building wearing a bandana over his face and demanded money from the employee at the counter while holding a knife. The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect fled on foot.

 

The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a plaid shirt underneath, a black bandana over his face and a white baseball hat.

 

No one was hurt during this robbery and police do not believe the public is at risk at this time.  The Six Nations Police continue to investigate this incident.

 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

