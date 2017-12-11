Police Recover Stolen Vehicle Involved In Police Pursuit

On Tuesday December 5, 2017 the owners of a Chevrolet Tahoe reported that sometime overnight their vehicle was stolen from a business on Morton Avenue. On Wednesday December 6, 2017 shortly before 2:00 a.m. a Community Patrol Officer on routine patrol travelling north bound on Erie Avenue observed a Chevrolet Tahoe approaching him south bound on Erie Avenue. The officer was able to catch the first four digits of the licence plate and recognized those numbers as being the digits from the stolen Tahoe. The officer conducted a U-turn and proceeded to follow the vehicle and was then able to confirm that the plates matched the reported stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle travelled outside the city limit and accelerated away. In the interest of public safety a pursuit was not engaged. The officer maintained a safe distance behind the vehicle. The stolen vehicle was then observed conducting a u-turn and begin to travel back towards the city passing the cruiser. The officer alerted fellow officers of the change of direction of the stolen vehicle and another officer was able to strategically set up a tire deflection device. At least one of the Tahoe’s tires struck the spike belt in the area of Newport Road. The vehicle continued to travel and failed to stop.

On December 6, 2017 shortly before 8:00 p.m. a resident from Kitchener Avenue contacted the police to report a suspicious Chevrolet Tahoe abandoned on her driveway. The resident did not know how long the vehicle had been on her property for. The vehicle had damage to the steering column, door lock was punched and one of the tires was flat and the rim was damaged. The vehicle was recovered and towed by the BPS where a forensic examination was conducted.

