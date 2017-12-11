Police Seeking Assistance in Locating Stolen School Bus

For Immediate release: December 9, 2017

Hamilton, ON

On Friday December 8th, 2017 the Hamilton Police Service commenced an investigation into a school bus which was stolen from the Attridge Transportation compound located at 465 Rennie St. The stolen school bus has been involved in several incidents throughout the city, and Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating it.

The school bus is a “short” style bus with Attridge written across the sides. The bus number is #840.

The suspect observed operating the bus is described as: a white male, wearing a dark colored baseball hat, bomber style jacket with hood, dark pants with light colored stripe down the sides of the legs and running shoes.

If the bus is observed, please DO NOT approach, and contact Police immediately.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact the Division 20 Staff Sergeant Office by calling 905-546-2963.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

