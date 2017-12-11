Six Nations Man Identified In Stolen Police Cruiser

28 year old Brett Elliott of Ohsweken has been remanded in custody and will return to court on Monday, December 11, 2017.

THEFT OF VEHICLE RESULTS IN ARREST

On Saturday December 9th, 2017, at 4:04 A.M., the Six Nations Police received a report that a vehicle, owned by the Hamilton Police Service, had been stolen and was being tracked driving south on Highway 6 from Hamilton.

Six Nations Police were prepared in the event the vehicle came onto Six Nations. When informed by police dispatch that the stolen vehicle had turned onto 5th Line Road from Highway #6, Six Nations Officers deployed a spike belt on 5th Line Road at Cayuga Road.

The vehicle struck the spike belts but continued past the intersection to an address on 5th Line Road where a lone male suspect was arrested after a brief foot chase. The suspect was arrested and later handed over to Hamilton Police officers.

Charged is 28 year old, Brett Jonathan Elliott Jr. of Cayuga Road, Ohsweken. The Six Nations Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

Add Your Voice