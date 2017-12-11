STOLEN VEHICLE DESTROYED BY FIRE – SUSPECT ARRESTED

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged an 18-year-old male with multiple criminal offences after investigating a motor vehicle theft from a Celtic Drive, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Saturday December 9, 2017 at 9:50 p.m., OPP responded to Celtic Drive after a resident reported their white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from their property.

A suspect was identified by a witness.

At 11:00 p.m., OPP responded to Stuart Street for a report of a vehicle fire.

A witness in this incident reported a male was seen running north bound on Stuart Street shortly after the fire had started. A description of the male suspect was provided.

The vehicle, which was confirmed to be the stolen Silverado, was destroyed by fire.

OPP investigation led officers to an address where the male suspect was located and arrested. While officers searched the male, more property was recovered.

OPP has charged 18-year-old Tyden HILL of Brantford, Ontario with:

Theft over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

He is to appear in Provincial Court Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

