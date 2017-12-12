Brantford to be site of at least one cannabis retail store

December 12, 2017

The City of Brantford announced Tuesday they have received formal notification from the Ministry of Finance that the City of Brantford has been identified for the location of at least one initial cannabis retail store by July 2018.

The city expects as the Province begins implementing the rollout of legalized cannabis retail outlets, they will engage with the City to ensure that municipal feedback is considered throughout the planning and development process.

The announcement said city staff have met with Ministry of Finance officials and representatives from the LCBO to discuss the criteria for site selection as well as the education and awareness campaign that the announcements says will be a vital component of the retail launch .

The announcement said the City will ensure that decisions about store location(s) are made based on the goal of “protecting young people, and keeping our community safe. We have been assured that the LCBO will use strict guidelines to identify specific store locations with the objective of ensuring that vulnerable populations are protected and illegal market activity is mitigated. This criteria includes ensuring stores are not located in close proximity to schools.”

The city will be providing more information to the public as it becomes available. In the meantime, residents who have questions or wish to provide feedback are encouraged to visit the LCBO cannabis retail website at: https://lcbocannabisupdates.com/.

