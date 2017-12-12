Police Recover Ohsweken Man’s Stolen Vehicle

Daily
On November 30, 2017sometime during the day a maroon GMC Yukon was stolen from a business on Lynden Road.

OnMonday December 11, 2017 shortly before 12:30 p.m. the owner of the vehicle observed the stolen Yukon parked behind a business on Fairview
drive and observed a man and women exit the vehicle and attend inside the Days Inn. Community Patrol Officers attended and blocked the
vehicle in and attended inside the business.

Surveillance video confirmed the two accused had attended inside the business. The female accused was then observed walking through the lobby area and was arrested by an
officer. The male accused was also observed and began walking quickly towards a different exit. The male was also arrested without incident.
SARDELLA, Justin, James, 28 years of St. George is charged with
Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000.00 and Breach of Probation X2.
ARCHER, Lindsay, Marie, 26 years of Dundas is charged with Possession of Stolen Property.
Both accused were released with a future court date.

