Hagersville woman cleared of charges, police seek witness in Hamilton shooting

DECEMBER 12, 2017

On Thursday December 7, 2017, at approximately 4:30 pm, a 55 year old Hagersville woman was arrested on reasonable and probable grounds for accessory after the fact of murder at her residence in Hagersville for her involvement in the Al-Hasnawi homicide. She, along with Dale King, were transported to Hamilton Police headquarters where the investigation continued into the night and early morning.

From the investigation and based on evidence, investigators are now satisfied that this 55 year old woman did not commit the offence of accessory after the fact of murder. The woman was cooperative with investigators and she was subsequently released unconditionally. This woman’s name will not be released.

In addition, Investigators are looking to identify the following male:

This male has been identified as the “older” male who the accused, King and Matheson, were verbally accosting prior to Yosif Al-Hasnawi interveneing. This male was last obseverd on December 2nd, just prior to the shooting in the area of Main St. E. and Sanford Ave.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Detective Doug Jonovich by calling 905-546-4863.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

