STAR Tag use results in successful arrests

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Monday, December 11, 2017, at approximately 2:29 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand/Norfolk Community Street Crime Unit were conducting patrols in the area of Sydenham Street, when a male wanted by police from a previous incident gained the officers attention.

An officer with the Norfolk County Detachment trained on STAR (Satellite Technology Apprehension Response) attended the area and assisted by utilizing the technology. A STAR tag was successfully deployed and attached to the vehicle. Police were then able to safely stop the vehicle and take the driver into custody without incident.

As a result, police have charged Patrick SWANNELL, 22-years-old, of Haldimand County, Ontario with flight while pursued by police and fail to stop for police. He is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe at a later date.

Dominique Christian SWANNELL, 23-years-old, of Haldimand County, Ontario was also taken into custody without incident for an outstanding warrant.

“The deployment of the Satellite Technology Apprehension Response not only tracks motor vehicles that flee from the police, this technology has the ability to protect the safety of the public and officers. As a professional policing service, the OPP is committed to exploring the use of technological advancements to effectively and efficiently manage these types of incidents.” – states Inspector Shawn Nash, Interim Detachment Commander, Norfolk County Detachment.

Add Your Voice