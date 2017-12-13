Heavy police presence at North Park School due to threats

On December 12, 2017 information was received regarding a disturbing message that appeared on a Social Media site. The post suggested that an incident would take place in January and referenced North Park Collegiate.

Several individuals were also named on the post with threats to commit acts of violence to them.

The BPS Major Crime unit began an investigation which included seeking and obtaining information regarding the identity of the person responsible for the post.

Students and staff have observed a heavier police presence at North Park Collegiate School today while High School Resource Officers and Detectives from Major Crime Unit continued their investigation and spoke with students who are involved with the incident and/or have information about the social media post.

As a result of this investigation at around 10:40 a.m. a 13 year old male was arrested at North Park Collegiate for threatening.

The Brantford Police Service does not take these sorts of communications which include threatening content as juvenile type pranks. The safety and security of the community is paramount.

The BPS continues their investigation working closely with and appreciates the full cooperation from the Principal and the staff at North Park Collegiate as well as the Grand Erie School Board during this investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt Gary Swift of the Major Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 x2274

