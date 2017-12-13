MALE AND FEMALE ON ATV STEAL HUNTERS EQUIPMENT

Male arrested (HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County detachment investigated an incident at a Sandy Bay Road, Dunnville, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Sunday, December 3, 2017 at approximately 6:22 p.m., police received a report of a theft.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at approximately 6:20 p.m., a hunter parked his All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) in a wooded area and began to hunt near Freedoms Oak Golf Course. While out hunting, two unknown individuals arrived on an ATV and removed a backpack from the hunters ATV. Both fled eastbound on Sandy Road and then northbound on Johnson Road.

The backpack contained a knife, possession and acquisition licence, a folding saw, two (2) flashlights, an outdoor card and a butt-out tool.

Investigation by the Haldimand County OPP Street Crime Unit led them to a Rainham Road, Dunnville address on Monday December 11, 2017 where they located and spoke with a male suspect.

Further investigation at the residence resulted in the recovery of some hunting equipment reported stolen in several incidents dating back to December 2016 as well as other criminal charges.

OPP has charged 27-year-old Richard SHARPE of Dunnville, Haldimand County, Ontario with:

Three counts of Theft under $5,000

Four counts of Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Careless storage of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a Schedule II substance – Cannabis marihuana

He is to appear in Provincial Court Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

Some of the stolen property remains outstanding and OPP are asking the public to contact them at Haldimand County detachment at 1-888-310-1122 should they locate any of the property in the area.

