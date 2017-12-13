Point and Counterpoint on southern Ontario treaty lands

By Ava Hill Six Nations Elected Chief In light of the opinion of Andrew Dreschel that appeared in The Hamilton Spectator on November 20, 2017, concerning the Indigenous Statement of the Corporation of the City of Hamilton, it is necessary for the Six Nations elected council to respond. Dreschel quotes Chief Stacey LaForme of the Mississaugas of the New Credit for the statement that the Mississaugas of the New Credit are the “treaty people of these lands,” meaning that the lands comprise the City of Hamilton. This is not entirely correct. When European contact was first made in this area of southern Ontario the Indigenous Nations that were here were the Huron-Wendat, who were just north of Hamilton, and the Neutral, Tobacco and Erie Nations in the south, which includes…



