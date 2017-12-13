Six Nations unifies to help family who lost son and home

By Lynda Powless and Chris Pimentel Six Nations and surrounding communities are responding with an outpouring of donations to a family of nine who lost their young son and their home in a fire last Friday. Fire broke out in the Fourth Line home before noon Friday gutting the house. Seven children were rushed to hospital including three year old Tate Ryerson McNaughton who was rescued by Six Nations firefighters from a second story bedroom but died later at hospital. Four children returned to their family who are staying with a family member the next day. Two others, who were in serious condition, were kept at Toronto Sick Kids Hospital returning on the weekend. The family lost everything in the fire but Six Nations stepped up to help with donations of…
