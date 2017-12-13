Daily
Editorial

Editorial:Threats and gossip don’t bring down newspapers

December 13, 2017 17 views

When one looks to the media there is no question newspapers play a larger and valuable role in enforcing political accountability. But transparency and accountability have become terms we apply not simply to the political elite. In First Nations communities it has come to be applied to anyone who is out of favour with local power brokers, factions, or has a grudge to grind. To understand the news media one must understand newspapers are marketing machines. They reach huge markets and are used by everyone to get their message across from classified ads to political campaigns but that doesn’t justify claims of positive coverage being paid for by placing an ad. Newspapers hire their own marketing teams and promote themselves and are used by PR agencies who provide editorial to…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
