Brantford Man Arrested In Robbery

December 18, 2017 52 views

On Saturday December 15, 2017 just after 3:00 a.m. Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call from the Tim Horton’s on Dalhousie Street. Employees reported that a fight was currently taking place inside the store between two males and one was clearly the aggressor. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area and located the accused as he exited the store. Investigation revealed that the victim had been assaulted and had money taken from him during the assault. The accused was arrested without incident. The victim received non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident. Michael Jason Demelo a 24 year old Brantford male is charged with Robbery. The accused was released on a Promise to Appear with a future court date along with an Officer in Charge Undertaking with conditions.

