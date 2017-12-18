DECEASED DEER CARCASS TIED TO MAILBOX AND HEAD LEFT IN DRIVEWAY- OPP INVESTIGATING

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is investigating an incident at a Windham East Quarter Line Road, Windham, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at approximately 8:32 a.m., police received a call from a homeowner reporting a mischief.

Through the course of investigation it was determined that unknowns attended the residence and tied an entire deer carcass to the mailbox. The head of the deer had also been removed and left in the driveway.

The OPP are continuing to investigate and is seeking the assistance of the public. If anyone has any information about this incident, they are being urged to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry at (519) 773-9241.

