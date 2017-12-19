Daily
Police

OPP Investigating Smashed Windows On New Credit

December 19, 2017 9 views

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a mischief after windows were smashed at a Mississauga Road, Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation, Ontario address.

On Tuesday December 19, 2017 at 1:56 a.m., OPP responded to Mississauga Road after a resident reported windows to their house were smashed and the suspect fled the area in a vehicle.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined on Tuesday December 19, 2017 at approximately 1:55 a.m., unknown(s) attended the property and smashed windows of the residence. An unknown person was heard running to a waiting vehicle before driving away.

The suspect vehicle, described as a dark coloured Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with a roof rack, was last seen travelling west bound on Mississauga Road.

OPP continue to investigate.

OPP is reminding all residents to report any suspicious persons or vehicles in their communities.

Remember, if you see something or know something, say something.

OPP is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1– 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

