Local News

Alcohol can be served at new convention centre

December 20, 2017 76 views

Six Nations new convention centre will allow alcohol to be consumed on premises. Six Nations Band Council passed a resolution Tuesday night giving permission to the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation to offer clients the option of serving and consuming alcohol at the Gathering Place by the Grand by obtaining a special events liquor permit for their event. The development corporation will require any cliental to obtain their own insurance coverage for their event and list Six Nations Band Council as an additional insurer. The development corporation is also responsible for any damages that may occur. The resolution passed 6-5….

