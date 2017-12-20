Daily
Police Searching For Suspect in Al-Hasnawi Homicide

December 20, 2017 105 views

Hamilton Police Service Release New Photo in Al-Hasnawi Homicide

 

Hamilton Police Service release a new photo of the “older” male who the accused, King and Matheson, were verbally accosting prior to Yosif Al-Hasnawi interveneing.  This male was last obseverd on December 2, just prior to the shooting in the area of Main St. E. and Sanford Ave.

 

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Doug Jonovich by calling 905-546-4863.

 

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

 

