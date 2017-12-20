Sharp Bus Lines driver implemented wrong evacuation for students

By Chris Pimentel Writer Sharpe Bus Lines, contracted to bus Six Nations students, were hit with allegations of racism, poor driving and incompetence during a meeting with the Six Nations Band Council. The bus company was invited to the meeting after community complaints. Rose Thomas, a bus driver, said it has become too dangerous to operate the buses on Six Nations roads.. “I am afraid of what can happen to the kids down here because of how dangerous these roads are down here. I want it to change and I want to be a part of this change.” said Thomas. Thomas has been with the company for seven years. She said the bus fire in October may have occurred because drivers are over extended. “Six Nations is going to fall…
