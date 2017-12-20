Local News

Six Nations trust donates $1.7 million to groups and band

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Nine Six Nations community groups will share $1.7 million in community dollars next year through the Six Nations of the Grand River Economic Development Trust (EDT). The majority of the $1.7 million will go towards the Six Nations Public Works waterline extension project. The waterline is to be extended to the Oneida Business Park. The line will cross two concessions from Onondaga Rd to just before Hwy 6 on Fourth Line and will cost $1.2 million in 2018. The extension means 142 homes have the opportunity to connect to the water main if they chose. In addition 40 new fire hydrants will be installed. This is the second time in as many years Six Nations Public Works will receive trust dollars. In 2017 they received $1.4…

