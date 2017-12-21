NEW TRAFFIC LIGHT AT HIGHWAY 6 AND FIRST LINE IN HAGERSVILLE

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police Haldimand County Detachment (OPP) is advising motorists travelling in the Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario area of a new traffic light signal being activated on Thursday December 21, 2017.
The new traffic light signal will control traffic at the intersection of Highway 6 and First Line in Hagersville.
OPP is reminding the motoring public to travel through any intersection with caution and to be aware of other vehicles in, and approaching the intersection.