Police arrest Toronto man for assaulting a woman

On December 20, 2017 shortly before 10:30 a.m. a citizen called 911 to report a woman being assaulted by a man near the corner of Colborne Street and Glenwood Drive. The male accused had fled the area prior to police arriving. Investigation revealed that the man and woman who are known to each other were walking down the street and were involved in a heated argument. The argument escalated into physical violence when the man punched the woman in the face which caused her to fall to the ground. A citizen had been driving by in his vehicle, witnessed the assault and turned his vehicle around in order to check on the wellbeing of the woman. The male accused fled the area on foot. Prior to the accused fleeing the area he smashed the victim’s phone on the ground. The victim, a 30 year old Brantford woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At around 10:45 a.m. an employee at a business on Elgin Street contacted the police to report a suspicious male having blood on his hands had walked into the business looking for a washroom. The male had since left. A short time later, Officers who were searching the area observed the suspicious male enter a business on Henry Street. Investigation revealed that the male was the individual involved in the assault earlier on Colborne Street. The accused provided a false name at the time of his arrest.

A 22 year old Toronto man is charged with Assault, Mischief under $5,000.00, Obstruct Police and Breach of Probation X3. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

The Brantford Police Service wish to express our sincere gratitude to the community members who telephoned the police to report what they saw this day and to all the citizens who call the police to alert us of crimes in progress, suspicious persons and suspicious vehicles in their neighbourhood. Please don’t hesitate to telephone the police. Together, we continue building a safer community. – Cst. Natalie Laing

