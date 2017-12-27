Local News

2017 was a busy year from a baby girl, to protests to injunctions

December 27, 2017 19 views

January 4th- Four indigenous people were named to the Order of Canada as members, Janice (Kahehti:io) Clarence Louie Tanya Tagaq Gillis and Mathew Nuqingaq January 11th- Ontario Deputy Premier Deb Matthews, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development toured Six Nations Polytechnic. January 18th- The Ohsweken RBC branch celebrated its 25th anniversary on Jan. 13 by donating $25,000 to the Dajoh Youth and Elders Centre. January 25th- Six Nations Police donate $2,000 to Kawenni:io school for new sports equipment. February 1st- The National Energy Board’s (NEB) approval of Enbridge’s Line 10 expansion is met with protesters in Hamilton. February 8th- Emergency responders were called to a Fourth Line Road home after home owners discovered a guest, they believed was sleeping, had succumbed to a possible drug overdose. February 15th -…

