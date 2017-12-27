Akwesasne and Ontario to share tobacco tax in agreement in principle

By Lynda Powless Editor Updated Dec., 27 2017 1:25 p.m. Akwesasne has signed a tobacco regulation agreement in principle with Ontario that will see the two sharing tax revenues generated by sales of tobacco products in the community. The agreement has been five years in the making. Under the agreement Ontario will allow Akwesasne to keep a portion of the profits from the tax collected on the sales of tobacco products in their communities. The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne has been working with Ontario since 2012 on the self regulation of on-reserve tobacco and revenue sharing. They have been part of a tobacco pilot project that also included the Chippewas of the Thames. The Chippewas of the Thames First Nation signed a similar agreement in July. Akwesasne Grand Chief Abram Benedict…



