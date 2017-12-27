Business
Local News

New convention centre will allow events with alcohol license

December 27, 2017 40 views

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Six Nations has its first official centre that will allow alcohol at events. The Gathering Place by the Grand, Six Nations new convention center will allow alcohol to be consumed on its property thanks to an approved motion from the Six Nations Elected Council. One vote was the determining factor at the General Council meeting on Tuesday night, but there was a lot of strong opinions that were shared by the councillors to approve the motion. The request came from the Six Nations Economic Development Corporation who wanted community members to be able to obtain a special events liquor license for their events. “They are asking council for consideration to allow them to do that, not so much from them but for community members who want…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Niagara Police to assist in the Investigation into Emergency Care in Al-Hasnawi Homicide

December 27, 2017 32

Hamilton Police Service has requested the assistance of the Niagara Regional Police Service to conduct a…

Read more
Packing up the hundreds of boxes of dinners for local families takes hours.
Local News

Six Nations volunteers organized over 600 Christmas baskets

December 27, 2017 34

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Thanks to a big private donation, and a slight decrease in the…

Read more