Niagara Police to assist in the Investigation into Emergency Care in Al-Hasnawi Homicide

Hamilton Police Service has requested the assistance of the Niagara Regional Police Service to conduct a criminal investigation into the emergency medical care provided on scene to Yosif Al-Hasnawi.

Niagara Regional Police Service has agreed to conduct the criminal investigation in order to ensure a fair and impartial investigation is completed. The duration of the investigation has yet to be determined.

Al-Hasnawi was killed on December 2, 2017, after coming to the aid of an ‘older’ man who was being verbally accosted by two males. Dale Burningsky King and James Matheson have been charged in connection with Al-Hasnawi’s murder.

No further comment will be made as the investigation is ongoing.

