Ontario court rejects Six Nations millionaire Ken Hill’s claim Ontario law no jurisdiction over family disputes

December 27, 2017 57 views

By Lynda Powless, Editor An Ontario Superior Court has  rejected Six Nations businessman and multi-millionaire Ken Hill’s argument that Haudenosaunee law should supercede Ontario’s family law when applying to Indigenous families including claims for child or spousal support. Hill, a partner in Grand River Enterprises (GRE) a global tobacco company and owner of several Six Nations businesses is caught in a family dispute with his ex-partner, Brittany Beaver. Beaver is seeking $33,183 per month in child support from Hill for their eight-year-old son along with $85,701 per month in spousal support. She also wants to be named a beneficiary on his life insurance policy to ensure he pays support. Court documents obtained by Turtle Island News show Hill claims $2,109,504 a year in tax-free income from Grand River Enterprises as…

