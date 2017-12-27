Six Nations Christmas Baskets help hundreds of local families

Six Nations opens hearts to help supply Food Bank By: Chris Pimentel Writer The Six Nations Food Bank is stepping up with their Christmas Basket program to help feed those in need during the busy holiday season and it will only get busier next year according to Elle-Rose Jamieson, the Six Nations Food Bank Coordinator. In 2017 over a 120 people have utilized the food bank icnluding at Christmas where baskets were stuffed with turkey, stuffing, potatoes, fruit, personal care items, and Christmas candy. There were a couple of big donations this year for the food bank, starting with OMSK Elementary school which had been collecting donations during the month of December. On Thursday they dropped off over 200 items of food for the Food Bank. Jamieson also credited Miles…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice