Tribe plans to open zip lines at west rim of Grand Canyon

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. _ The Hualapai Tribe is expanding tourist offerings at the west rim of the Grand Canyon.

More than 1 million people a year visit Grand Canyon West, outside the boundaries of the national park. It’s best known for the Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that juts out 70 feet from the canyon wall and gives visitors a view of the Colorado River 4,000 feet below.

The tribal corporation that runs it recently opened a restaurant in a connected visitor centre that had been the subject of a bitter dispute between a late Las Vegas businessman and the tribe.

In January, the corporation plans to open a pair of zip lines that will send guests nearly 1,000 feet above a side canyon. Each zip line will carry four people.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page