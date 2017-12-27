Six Nations volunteers organized over 600 Christmas baskets

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Thanks to a big private donation, and a slight decrease in the number of applications, the food basket program was able to provide more food in each Christmas basket compared to last year. Terri Farmer Executive Assistant of Ontario Works is overseeing the program. She said the numbers are down are slightly down compared to 2016. This year they handed out a total of 639 turkey baskets while last year there were 683. The breakdown of the baskets is 163 single family baskets, 236 two to three family members, 162 four to five family members, 78 for families of six or seven members and 28 baskets went to a family of eight or more people. The baskets or boxes are filled with a turkey, apples, potatoes…



