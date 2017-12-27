Local News

Year In Review 2017: For Canada’s Indigenous communities a year of truth, reconciliation and appropriation

December 27, 2017 12 views

Against the backdrop of Canada 150 celebrations, the calendar was full of monumental shifts and episodes straight out of science fiction, writes Drew Hayden Taylor BY Drew Hayden Taylor December 20, 2017 The calendar is set to turn on another year, luckily without the threat of a Mayan apocalypse after the maelstrom that was 2016. Still, for Canada’s Indigenous communities, the events of 2017 against the backdrop of Canada 150 celebrations – and denunciations – were particularly felt. INQUIRY INTO MMIWG It took the fall of the Harper government and some serious wheeling and dealing on behalf of the current government of Justin Trudeau to finally get this inquiry into the hundreds of lives lost to violence – and police indifference – off the ground. Launched with lots of fanfare,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Packing up the hundreds of boxes of dinners for local families takes hours.
Local News

Six Nations volunteers organized over 600 Christmas baskets

December 27, 2017 27

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Thanks to a big private donation, and a slight decrease in the…

Read more
Six Nations Ontario Works Program and volunteers say helping distribute baskets gives them a sense of community. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Six Nations Christmas Baskets help hundreds of local families

December 27, 2017 32

Six Nations opens hearts to help supply Food Bank By: Chris Pimentel Writer The Six Nations…

Read more