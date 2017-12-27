Year In Review 2017: For Canada’s Indigenous communities a year of truth, reconciliation and appropriation

Against the backdrop of Canada 150 celebrations, the calendar was full of monumental shifts and episodes straight out of science fiction, writes Drew Hayden Taylor BY Drew Hayden Taylor December 20, 2017 The calendar is set to turn on another year, luckily without the threat of a Mayan apocalypse after the maelstrom that was 2016. Still, for Canada’s Indigenous communities, the events of 2017 against the backdrop of Canada 150 celebrations – and denunciations – were particularly felt. INQUIRY INTO MMIWG It took the fall of the Harper government and some serious wheeling and dealing on behalf of the current government of Justin Trudeau to finally get this inquiry into the hundreds of lives lost to violence – and police indifference – off the ground. Launched with lots of fanfare,…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice