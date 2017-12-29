Daily
National News

B.C. court rules American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada

December 29, 2017 19 views

NELSON, B.C. _ An American Indigenous man’s right to hunt in Canada has been upheld by a judge because his ancestors traditionally hunted in this country.

 

Richard Desautel was charged with violations under British Columbia’s Wildlife Act after he shot and killed a cow elk near Castlegar in 2010.

 

Desautel, a member of the Lakes Tribe in Washington state, argued in provincial court that he was exercising his constitutional right to hunt for ceremonial purposes and was acquitted of the charges in March.

 

But the Crown appealed to the B.C. Supreme Court, arguing that Desautel is not an Aboriginal person of Canada because the First Nation he claims to be a member of was declared extinct, so he doesn’t have that constitutional right.

 

Justice Robert Sewell has dismissed the appeal, saying Desautel’s tribe traditionally lived on both sides of the border and it has deep connections to its territory in Canada.

 

Sewell’s written decision says denying the group’s rights would be inconsistent with the objective of reconciliation, because the group occupied the land before European settlers came into contact with First Nations and continued to use the territory after an international boundary was imposed.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Order of Canada includes Indigenous author, survivor and hockey player

December 29, 2017 29

 OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. Julie Payette released the latest round of appointments to the Order of…

Read more
Daily

Inuk woman back in hospital after being discharged amid transplant controversy

December 29, 2017 18

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. _ An Inuk activist from Labrador is back in hospital with pancreatitis after…

Read more

Leave a Reply