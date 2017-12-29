Daily
Inuk woman back in hospital after being discharged amid transplant controversy

December 29, 2017 18 views

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. _ An Inuk activist from Labrador is back in hospital with pancreatitis after doctors told her she would not need a liver transplant amid questions about her eligibility under an Ontario transplant program’s alcohol-use policy.

 

Delilah Saunders posted to a video to Facebook on Thursday saying she’ll be staying at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s, N.L., for a few days until her pancreas is stable.

 

Saunders says in the video that doctors are monitoring her condition and managing her pain, which she described as “excruciating.”

 

The 25-year-old activist for Aboriginal women was released from a Toronto hospital last weekend after doctors told she would not need a transplant in the immediate future.

 

Saunders, who was treated for acute liver failure, has said doctors initially led her to believe she was ineligible for a transplant because she had not abstained from alcohol for the prior six months.

 

Her case spurred a national discussion about an Ontario transplant program’s six-month abstinence policy, which transplant doctors have said is supported by research suggesting some alcoholics return to drinking after the procedure.

