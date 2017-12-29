Order of Canada includes Indigenous author, survivor and hockey player - The Turtle Island News

Here are some of them:
Companions
Thomas Cromwell — former Supreme Court justice.
Louis LeBel — former Supreme Court justice.
Cornelia Oberlander — landscape architect.
Officers:
Sally Armstrong — journalist and filmmaker.
Francois Crepeau — law professor and former United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights of Migrants.
Robert Joseph — former executive director of the Indian Residential School Survivors Society and an honourary witness to Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
Kenneth Lum — Chinese-Canadian artist and educator.
Lee Maracle — Indigenous author, scholar and professor.
Terence Hedley Matthews — high-tech entrepreneur, best known for founding telecom company Mitel.
William Shatner — best known for his role as Captain Kirk on Star Trek.
Denis Villeneuve — Academy-award nominated Quebec filmmaker.
Members:
Jann Arden — singer-songwriter.
Mark Breslin — comedian and co-founder of the Yuk Yuk’s chain of comedy clubs.
Andree Champagne — former Progressive Conservative member of Parliament from Quebec and later Conservative senator.
Richard Dicerni — former federal and Ontario deputy minister, and Clerk to Alberta premiers Jim Prentice and Rachel Notley.
Stephanie Dixon — swimmer and winner of numerous Paralympic medals.
Jocelyn Downie — professor with a focus on end-of-life law and policy.
Red Fisher — sports journalist known for his coverage of the Montreal Canadiens.
Curtis Harnett — Olympic cyclist.
Judy Illes — researcher in the field of neuroethics.
Bruce Kirby — sailboat designer behind the popular Laser class sailboat.
Karen Rochelle Mock — former executive director of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation.
Ahmet Fuad Sahin — Muslim community leader and founding member of the International Development and Relief Foundation.
Beverley Noel Salmon — Toronto’s first black female city councillor.
Frederick Sasakamoose — first Indigenous player in the NHL.
Bernard Sherman — founder of pharmaceutical powerhouse Apotex.
